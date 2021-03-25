Samsung First HKMG-Based 512GB DDR5 Memory: Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory chips, has announced the launch of their First 512GB DDR5 Memory that is based on High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process technology. It boasts twice the speed of performance of DDR4 at up to 7200 Mbps and is designed for high-bandwidth applications such as supercomputing, artificial intelligence, etc.

Thanks to the use of HKMG technology, which was traditionally used in logic semiconductors, Samsung’s new DDR5 module consumes approximately 13% less power while offering a boost in performance. It leverages through-silicon via (TSV) technology, stacking eight layers of 16Gb DRAM chips for a total capacity of 512GB. Samsung is currently sampling these new DDR5 modules to various customers in the data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and supercomputing space.