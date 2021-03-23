Samsung has announced the launch of two new refrigerators in their Family Hub and SpaceMax Side-by-Side refrigerator lineups, this time featuring Samsung’s unique Curd Maestro technology. Samsung also introduced a large capacity 845-litre Side-by-Side refrigerator, featuring a Home Bar section for cooling beverages.

The highlight feature of these new refrigerators is naturally the built-in Curd Maestro technology, which lets users prepare fresh curd within 6.5 to 7.5 hours, every time with the same consistency. It also has a built-in View Inside Camera that allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen, without opening the refrigerator.

It supports a variety of smart features such as the Bixby smart assistant, and the ability to use the screen like a whiteboard, memo, or even a photo album. Users can access music apps such as Spotify, Gaana and TuneIn, and play music via the built-in 25-watt speaker.

Features of Curd Maestro™ Family Hub™ Refrigerators:

Using the Curd Maestro™, one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro™ does the most crucial part of the job – fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. Curd Maestro™ makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro™ enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours – 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd.

The Samsung Curd Maestro Family Hub (673 litres) refrigerator is available at a special pre-booking price of Rs. 187,990 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and online stores of retail partners across India from March 23 to March 31, 2021. Customers can also available of a cashback of Rs. 6000 along with a free Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung SpaceMax Curd Maestro (692 litres) refrigerator is available in Real Stainless and Black Matt starting from Rs. 93,990, across all leading retail stores. The 845-liter Side-by-Side refrigerator is available at a price of Rs. 101,990, across all leading retail stores.

Commenting on the launch of Samsung Curd Maestro™ to IoT Enabled Family Hub™, SpaceMax™ Refrigerators; Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said: Seeing consumer demand for large capacity refrigerators and the popularity of our Curd Maestro technology, we have introduced it in our IoT enabled Curd Maestro Family Hub and SpaceMax Curd Maestro refrigerators. We are confident this launch will address the evolving needs of our consumers.