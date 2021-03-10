Samsung 980 NVMe SSD with DRAM-less design, 3500MB/s read speeds announced

After launching the 980 Pro SSD back in September, 2020, Samsung has announced the launch of the next SSD in the lineup, simply called the 980. It is a M.2 NVMe SSD that uses the PCIe Gen.3.0 x4 interface and offers read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s.

The 980 is Samsung’s first consumer SSD to feature a DRAM-less NVMe design, which is possible thanks to Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. Its TurboWrite 2.0 technology allocates a larger buffer storage area, allowing for improved sustained performance over the previous iteration.

The drive features Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, a nickel-coated controller and heat spreader label solutions, offering stable and reliable performance. It also offers improved power efficiency of up to 56% over the 970 EVO, which is useful for laptops and their power management.

Category Samsung 980 NVMe SSD Interface PCIe Gen.3.0 x4, NVMe 1.4 Form Factor M.2 (2280) Capacity 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 3,500 / 3,000 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed (QD32) Up to 500K IOPS / 480K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Data Encryption AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0, Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667) Total Bytes Written 600TBW (1TB)

300TBW (500GB)

150TBW (250GB)

The Samsung 980 SSD is available for a price of $49.99 (Approx. Rs. 3,641) for the 250GB, $69.99 (Approx. Rs. 5,098) for the 500GB and $129.99 (Approx. Rs. 9,468) for the 1TB.

Commenting on the launch, KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz team at Samsung Electronics said: