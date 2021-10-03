Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Announce their Separation:

Advertisement

Actress Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to social media to announce that they will be parting ways as husband and wife. The news comes after many rumours hinting that things were rough between the two. Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared a note later in the evening, saying that Samantha will always be dear to him and his family.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announce separation with a note in which he requested his fans to support the couple during the difficult time and respect their privacy. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

Akkineni Nagarjuna wrote, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Samantha and Chaitanya is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me, My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours started when the latter dropped her surname ‘Akkineni’ from all the social media handles. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained tight-lipped about it for the longest time.