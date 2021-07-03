Samantha Akkineni White Backless Ruffle Outfit

By
Theprimetalks
-
Samantha akkineni white backless ruffle outfit
Image Credit: Instagram/Samantha
Advertisement

Indian Actress Samantha Akkineni white backless Ruffle top and velvet pants pics trending on social media. Her subtle makeup is adding oomph to the entire look and once again, Samantha Akkineni has proved that she surely is the biggest fashionista in the Telugu Film Industry. The actress Samantha has given out major fashion goals with this outfit.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, the actress Samantha wrote, “Think about all the things you’ve gone through in life that seemed impossible to overcome, yet here you are. A Survivor” Now that the actress Samantha also enlightened us with a thought-provoking quote, her followers on social media say the post is full of positive vibes.

Samantha Akkineni white Backless Ruffle outfit:

Samantha akkineni backless ruffle outfit

Samantha akkineni white backless ruffle outfit

Samantha akkineni white backless ruffle outfit

Samantha akkineni white backless ruffle outfit

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy shooting for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam under Director Gunasekhar’s direction. She also has a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, in the direction of Vignesh Shivan.

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here