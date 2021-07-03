Advertisement

Indian Actress Samantha Akkineni white backless Ruffle top and velvet pants pics trending on social media. Her subtle makeup is adding oomph to the entire look and once again, Samantha Akkineni has proved that she surely is the biggest fashionista in the Telugu Film Industry. The actress Samantha has given out major fashion goals with this outfit.

Sharing the photos, the actress Samantha wrote, “Think about all the things you’ve gone through in life that seemed impossible to overcome, yet here you are. A Survivor” Now that the actress Samantha also enlightened us with a thought-provoking quote, her followers on social media say the post is full of positive vibes.

Samantha Akkineni white Backless Ruffle outfit:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy shooting for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam under Director Gunasekhar’s direction. She also has a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, in the direction of Vignesh Shivan.