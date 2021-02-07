Home Entertainment Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 15 Million Instagram Followers
Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 15 Million Instagram Followers

Actress Samantha Akkineni Instagram Followers Hits 15 Million and Samantha Thanks Her Followers.

By Theprimetalks

Actress samantha akkineni celebrates 15 million instagram followers
Actress Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 15 Million Instagram Followers

South Actress Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 15 Million Followers on Instagram and sent out love to her virtual family on Saturday. Samantha posted a special video to thank her followers. “I just finished my shoot and I realized that I have a little surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. Nothing gets us till here alone. I have to thank you for every single like, comment, and appreciation you sent my way. It really, really helped me, inspired me to do better and I can’t thank you enough. I love you all,” Samantha Akkineni said in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
Samantha Akkineni Instagram Followers

Samantha Akkineni, who is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, uses the medium to update fans about her professional life. During the lockdown, she used the platform to keep fans posted about her activities, and how she was coping with the situation. The actor is all set to appear in season 2 of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. The Family Man 2 was scheduled to drop on February 12 but has now been postponed to summer this year. No specific date has yet been confirmed.

