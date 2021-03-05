Actress Sai Pallavi Rocks in Saranga Dariya Song From Lovestory​​ Telugu Movie has been winning hearts ever since it was released. The Saranga Dariya song lyrics of the modernised folk song have been credited to Suddala Ashok Teja and it was sung by playback singer Mangli.

This Pawan Ch’s musical is instantly catching the attention of listeners while the voice of Mangli added a lot of pep to it. Based on the Telangana folk style, the Saranga Dariya song is so captivating and Sai Pallavi‘s dance is also arresting the attention.