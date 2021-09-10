Advertisement

Actor Sai Dharam Tej Met With Road Accident at the iconic Durgamcheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad and he is in the unconscious state now. As per the media reports, Sai Dharam Tej is riding a sports bike and has skid off the bike and he is admitted to Medicover Hospital in Madhapur. Sai Dharam Tej is being treated at Medicover hospital and it is heard that he is out of danger. Further details are awaited.

They are examining the sports bike that is left at the Accident spot. There is complete panic on social media as people are very worried about how he is. Sai Dharam Tej Accident pictures from the hospital looks scary and we are avoiding publishing them to avoid panic.

We at theprimetalks.com are wishing him a speedy recovery.