Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej Launched Triumph Trident 660 Bike in Hyderabad. British premium motorcycle brand Triumph motorcycles all-new Trident 660 in India at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Trident 660 Bike is powered by a triple-cylinder 660cc engine with a peak power of [email protected],250 rpm and a torque of 64 [email protected], the company said in a statement.

Triumph Trident 660 Bike is powered by a 660cc, inline triple-cylinder engine and comes equipped with a decent amount of electronic aids such as two ride modes- Road and Rain, switchable traction control, and throttle-by-wire. Triumph Motorcycles is also offering a few optional accessories with the Trident.

On work fort Sai Dharam Tej playing an IAS officer under the direction of Deva Katta Flim Titled “Republic“, the film posters and Teaser Released and Audiences received well. The Republic Movie is produced by JB Entertainments and is slated to release on June 4, 2021.