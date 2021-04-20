Rudra – The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn’s OTT Debut

Ajay Devgn is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time for OTT as he makes his web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. The actor, Ajay Devgn who is popular for his on-screen portrayal of a cop, will be seen in an intense and gritty avatar. Ajay Devgn took to his social media accounts to share his first look from the Rudra – The Edge of Darkness web series. He called the series “the crime thriller of the year” and mentioned that “this one’s going to be ‘killer.’”

Rudra – The Edge of Darkness Web Series is a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series “Luther“, The Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. “Rudra” is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series “Luther”, for Indian audiences.

Ajay Devgn’s Rudra The Edge of Darkness First Look Poster

In a statement, the actor Ajay Devgn said, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey!”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment expressed, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is one of our biggest shows to date and we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character,”