Royal gold biryani is the world’s most expensive biryani

Royal Gold Biryani: There is something that every Hyderabadi loves – Biryani. While some cannot go even a day without savouring the delicious dish, there are some others who keep on hunting for new Biryani joints every weekend. If you have exhausted the list of places in the city, and plan to do an international trip in the near future, you got to check out this place called Bombay Borough in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

They added a dish named Royal Gold Biryani to the menu to mark their first anniversary. It is considered to be Dubai’s most expensive Biryani. The heavenly plate consists of Gold Leaf kebabs – The Kashmiri lamb seekh kebabs, old Delhi Lamb chops, Rajput chicken kebabs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani, complimented by a wide selection of exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas. It is an exuberant journey to experience royalty. This royal meal is served in a ‘thaal’ and the Gold Biryani is garnished with 23-karat edible gold, according to the restaurant’s Instagram page.

The biryani can be pre-booked as ordering on spot may take up to 45 minutes for them to prepare. The 3 kg biryani is priced at a whopping Rs 20,000 approximately. It is beautifully plated with boiled eggs, pomegranate, mint, baby potatoes, fried onions and cashew nuts. The dish is goals! With an Indo-chic ambience, inspired by a fusion of the modern French and British-era old bungalows of India, it is a great spot for Indians visiting Dubai. Need we say more?