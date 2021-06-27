Revanth Reddy Appointed Telangana TPCC President:

Advertisement

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy Appointed Telangana TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) President, Former Minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, MLA T. Jagga Reddy, cricketer-turned-politician Mohd. Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud were appointed as the new working presidents. Revanth Reddy replaces N Uttam Kumar Reddy who resigned following the party debacle in by-elections including Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

Congratulations to our new PCC President @revanth_anumula garu & the new team. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing PCC President Capt @UttamTPCC garu. pic.twitter.com/hoACNoO2Ee — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) June 26, 2021

Reacting to his appointment, Revanth Reddy said in Hyderabad that he would strive to bring back the past glory of Congress in Telangana and to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth, farmers, and others. Mr. Revanth Reddy said he would make efforts to live up to the faith reposed in his abilities by Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party statement said chairmen/convenors of Campaign Committee, Election Management Committee, and AICC Programme Implementation Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee have also been appointed.