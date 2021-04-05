Director Sukumar has unveiled the Republic Movie Teaser starring Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role essaying an IAS officer and directed by Deva Katta. The Republic Movie Teaser begins with a famous English journalist George Orwell’s quote, “In our age, there is no such thing as keeping out of politics” and right away the film hints that this is an intense political drama. The visuals shift to showing political mob attacking people and a powerful lady played by Ramya Krishnan who is a big influencer in politics.

Sai Dharam Tej’s voice-over on democracy and its falling institutions. The protagonist says that we are living in a feudal system. Sai Dharam Tej is heard saying some really disturbing things related to the socio-political situation in the country where the civil servants are ruled by the corrupted politicians. Republic movie teaser has been well-received by audiences, and at the time of writing, was trending no #1 on YouTube.

Watch Republic Movie Teaser:

Republic Movie is produced by JB Entertainments and is slated to release on June 4, 2021. Tipped to be a political thriller, the Republic film also cast Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sai Dheena in pivotal roles. The Deva Katta directorial has music by Mani Sharma. The Republic movie released in theaters on June 4.