Republic Movie Review and Rating (3/5), Hit or Flop Talk

Republic is a political drama starring Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh, helmed by Deva Katta, is hits the theaters today (1-10-2021). Republic is all about the story of an IIT gold medallist and IAS officer Abhiram, who stands up to the local governance as a District Collector. Let’s see the story of the movie Republic, Republic Movie Review and Rating.

Republic Movie Story:

Republic Movie Story is about Panja Abhiram (Sai Dharam Tej) is a man who always questions the loopholes in the system. His dad (Jagapathi Babu) is also a government servant who is corrupt. Seeing all this happening around him, Abhiram takes up IAS and gets posted in his own hometown. But he has to deal with bigger issues and politicians like Vishaka Vani (Ramya Krishna). How will Abhiram manage such big heads and brings back normalcy in his hometown is the basic story.

Republic Movie Review:

Deva Katta is one such director who has a command over politics and political history. He proved it with Prasthanam. He is now back in his strong zone. His idea behind making Republic is honest. Deva Katta presents Republic as a cautionary tale reminding the audience of the importance of citizen activism, criticism, and constant vigilance to protect the sanctity of democracy. The film also puts the spotlight on the vital role that the executive and judiciary play in keeping the legislative wing from stepping beyond its boundaries.

The first half of Republic deals with the rising of Abhiram as an honest IAS officer. Slow-paced narrative attempts in questioning anti-social elements in society. Ramya Krishna plays a critical role. Sai Dharam Tej tries a very subtle dialogue delivery. The second half is very crucial to tying various threads to deliver a decent drama. What really makes Republic hard-hitting is the ending, and it could leave one with mixed feelings.

Republic Movie Cast Performance:

Sai Dharam Tej delivers career-best performance, body language, way of dialogues delivery Ramya Krishnan is superb in the role of a crooked politician. Aishwarya Rajesh delivers her fantastic performance. Rahul Ramakrishna and Jagapathi Babu justify with their roles.

Republic Movie Verdict:

Overall, ‘Republic’ is an honest sociopolitical drama that highlights the contemporary clash between the political system and the bureaucracy. Sai Dharam Tej delivers career-best performance and Heart-touching elements, gripping BGM, and hard-hitting dialogues make Republic a good watch.

Republic Movie Rating: 3/5.

Republic Movie Review Director: Deva Katta Date Created: 2021-10-01 13:23 Editor's Rating:

3