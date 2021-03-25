Republic First Look Poster Talk: Sai Dharam Tej Satire On Government!

Mega Power Star Ram Charan unveiled Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic First Look Poster Sharing the Republic movie poster, Ram Charan wrote, ”Loved the poster! Wishing my dear brother @IamSaiDharamTej, director @devakatta & the entire team … All the best!! #Republic #RepublicFirstLook #RepublicOnJune4th.”

Republic First Look Poster also has a message along with Sai Dharam Tej’s sketch portrait look and He is seen sporting a beard with an intense look, wearing glasses. The Republic poster reads: ‘We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it!’ Is it a satire on people or the government? Well, we have to wait and see! According to reports, the actor Sai Dharam Tej is playing an IAS officer in the film.

Republic First Look Poster

Sai Dharam Tej is elated and all excited for Ram Charan’s kind act. He wrote, ”I’ve never experienced “I’m just a phone call away” until the moment I called and asked whether you can launch the first look. You readily accepted my request to launch our first look. Your support means the world to me. Thank You, Charan. Love you. #Republic.”

This is the first time Sai Dharam Tej is collaborating with director Deva Katta for this film. It is being promoted as a film with a unique concept where Sai Dharam Tej will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. ”Republic” has music composed by Mani Sharma while the cinematography is handled by M Sukumar. The film is edited by Praveen KL. It is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments. The Republic Movie Cast also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sai Dheena in key roles.