Home Entertainment Republic First Look Poster Talk: Sai Dharam Tej Satire On Government!
EntertainmentNewsTollywood

Republic First Look Poster Talk: Sai Dharam Tej Satire On Government!

Ram Charan unveiled Republic Movie First Look Poster Ft. Sai Dharam Tej's sketch portrait looks seen sporting a beard with an intense look, wearing glasses.

By Theprimetalks

-

Republic first look poster
Republic First Look Poster

Mega Power Star Ram Charan unveiled Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic First Look Poster Sharing the Republic movie poster, Ram Charan wrote, ”Loved the poster! Wishing my dear brother @IamSaiDharamTej, director @devakatta & the entire team … All the best!! #Republic #RepublicFirstLook #RepublicOnJune4th.” 

Republic First Look Poster also has a message along with Sai Dharam Tej’s sketch portrait look and He is seen sporting a beard with an intense look, wearing glasses. The Republic poster reads: ‘We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it!’ Is it a satire on people or the government? Well, we have to wait and see! According to reports, the actor Sai Dharam Tej is playing an IAS officer in the film.

Republic First Look Poster

Sai Dharam Tej is elated and all excited for Ram Charan’s kind act. He wrote, ”I’ve never experienced “I’m just a phone call away” until the moment I called and asked whether you can launch the first look. You readily accepted my request to launch our first look. Your support means the world to me. Thank You, Charan. Love you. #Republic.”

This is the first time Sai Dharam Tej is collaborating with director Deva Katta for this film. It is being promoted as a film with a unique concept where Sai Dharam Tej will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. ”Republic” has music composed by Mani Sharma while the cinematography is handled by M Sukumar. The film is edited by Praveen KL. It is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments. The Republic Movie Cast also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sai Dheena in key roles.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Republic Motion Poster Talk – Sai Dharam Tej says Real Meaning of Republic

Theprimetalks -
The motion poster of Sai Dharam Tej‘s upcoming movie under Deva Katta’s direction was unveiled and has been titled Republic and the motion poster...
Read more
Tollywood

Tuck Jagadish Release Date Fixed on 16th April 2021

Theprimetalks -
Natural Star Nani wrapped up the shoot of his next film Tuck Jagadish. Ninnu Kori and Majili fame Shiva Nirvana is the director of...
Read more
Tollywood

Tuck Jagadish First Look Poster – Nani as Jagadish Naidu

Theprimetalks -
Natural Star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish First Look Poster was unveiled on the occasion of Merry Christmas 2020. The Tuck Jagadish New poster features Nani...
Read more

Lakshmi Full Movie Online in HD Quality Streaming on Aha.video

Theprimetalks -
Lakshmi is Telugu dance-based movie starring Prabhudeva, Ditya Bhande, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others. Watch Lakshmi Full Movie Online in HD Quality Streaming on Aha.video....
Read more

World Famous Lover Full Movie Online Streaming on SunNXT

Theprimetalks -
Watch World Famous Lover Full Movie Online Streaming on SunNXT from 15th April 2020. World Famous Lover Movie 2020 starring Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna,...
Read more

World Famous Lover Censor Report

Theprimetalks -
World Famous Lover Censor Report: World Famous Lover Telugu Movie starring Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most awaited Movie of the Telugu film...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.