Reliance jio said to launch jiobook laptop with android based jioos

Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to enter the laptop market segment, as they are currently developing a product called the JioBook. The laptop was spotted to be running a custom version of Android OS, called JioOS, and is powered by a Qualcomm SoC inside. After launching their JioPhone phone to millions of Indians and bringing them to their 4G LTE network, it looks like Reliance is attempting to expand its reach by entering the laptop segment.

Similar to the JioPhone, the company will be building its own OS to run the laptop. To help with the development process, Reliance has reportedly partnered with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology. Bluebank is an engineering company that creates phones and software for their clients and previously helped Reliance create KaiOS for the JioPhone.