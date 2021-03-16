Regional passport office hyderabad work timings extended

The Regional Passport Office Hyderabad said Public Enquiry Counters would work from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm from February 22, 2021. Earlier, these counters functioned from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. All complex and incomplete passport applications submitted at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad (Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowk) and Nizamabad.

Passport Seva Laghu Kendra at Karimnagar, and at 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the State, are attended at the Public Enquiry Counters at the (RPO) Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad. The Regional Passport Office Hyderabad work timings were extended as it was observed that applicants from far off places were facing problems in reaching the Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad before the Public Enquiry Counters, in time and they had to visit the office again.

“With a view to obviate these hardships being faced by the passport applicants and in order to bring the services rendered by Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, more accessible to all the public, it has been decided to keep open the Public Enquiry Counters at Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm (with admissible staff lunchtime) on all working days from 22d February 2021,” said Regional Passport Office Hyderabad.

The public can approach the Regional Passport office Hyderabad during working hours for any kind of passport related information, submission of pending documents and for redressal of their passport related grievances, it added.