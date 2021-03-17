Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India starting at ₹32999

Redmi just launched the Redmi Smart TV X series, the company’s first set of smart TVs in India, as it had promised. The Redmi Smart 4K TV models have Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, HLG, and the Reality Flow tech offering blur-free rendering of high-speed action for sportscasts, games, and much more with the dedicated MEMC chip and have Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), 5ms Input Lag @4K 60fps for the best gaming experience.

These TVs run Android TV 10 with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. All three HDMI ports feature HDMI 2.1 and also support Dolby Atmos via eARC when you connect to Dolby Atmos speakers. The TV has 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby audio and is the first TV from the company to get the Smart Home app that lets you check the status from the Xiaomi ioT devices.