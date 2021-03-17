Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India starting at ₹32999

Redmi just launched the Redmi Smart TV X series, the company’s first set of smart TVs in India, as it had promised. The Redmi Smart 4K TV models have Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, HLG, and the Reality Flow tech offering blur-free rendering of high-speed action for sportscasts, games, and much more with the dedicated MEMC chip and have Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), 5ms Input Lag @4K 60fps for the best gaming experience.
These TVs run Android TV 10 with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. All three HDMI ports feature HDMI 2.1 and also support Dolby Atmos via eARC when you connect to Dolby Atmos speakers. The TV has 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby audio and is the first TV from the company to get the Smart Home app that lets you check the status from the Xiaomi ioT devices.
The Remote replaces the Mi logo is replaced by the Patchwall logo on the Redmi TV. The remote offers Quick Mute (Double-tap volume down key to mute), Quick Setting (Long press Patchwall button to access pictures, sound, and more settings), and Quick Wake (Turn on the TV in less than 5 sec) features.
Redmi Smart TV X Series X50, X55, X65 Specifications:
- 50 / 55 / 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 92% DCPI-3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time
- Quad-core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 10 with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, AUX port, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc
- Mi Voice remote
- 30W (15W x 2) speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass-through via e-ARC.
Redmi Smart TV X Series Price in India:
The Redmi Smart TV X50 model is priced at Rs. 32,999, the X55 costs Rs. 38,999 and the top-end X65 model is priced at Rs. 57,999. It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio starting from March 26th and will be available from other offline stores soon. The Redmi Smart TVs come in eco-packaging that lets you cut open the box to make a Mi Bunny storage unit.
Redmi Smart TV X Series Launch offer: Rs. 2000 instant discount for ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI during the first sale on March 26th.