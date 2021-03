Xiaomi’s Redmi brand launched the Redmi Note 10 series, the company’s latest mid-range smartphones in India last week. The Redmi Note 10 is the budget phone in the series that packs a 6.43-inch AMOLED Display, is powered by Snapdragon 678 SoC and 48MP quad rear cameras. Here we have the unboxing and the first impressions of … Continue reading “Redmi Note 10 Unboxing and First Impressions”