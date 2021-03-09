Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max MIUI 12 Software Update Tracker [Update: Kernel Source released]

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones in India earlier this month. Both these smartphones boot Android 11 with the company’s proprietary skin – MIUI 12 on top. MIUI 12 comes with an all-new design and animations along with new features such as Floating Window, New Control Center, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more to eligible devices, check out this post to learn more about MIUI 12 features.

Xiaomi doesn’t follow any fixed update frequency for the MIUI Global Stable ROM but on average, the Global Stable ROM is updated once in a month. The smartphone has already started receiving Android 10 based MIUI 12 update. This post will help our readers in keeping track of MIUI updates for Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (codename ‘sweetin’), also check out our Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max content.

Note that Xiaomi follows a staged rollout and the updates are randomly pushed to a limited number of users and a broader rollout usually takes a few days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs.

MIUI Updates rolled out for Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max so far:

