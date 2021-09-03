Redmi 10 prime with 90hz display with 6000mah battery launched in india

Advertisement

Redmi 10 Prime smartphone was launched in India on Friday as Xiaomi’s latest model in the Redmi series. It brings the hole-punch display design, upgraded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The Redmi 10 Prime also comes with a 90Hz display and dual stereo speakers to offer an upgraded experience over the last year’s model. The Redmi 10 Prime smartphone also appears to be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10 that Xiaomi launched globally last month.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications:

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x

Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, FM Radio

Splashproof (P2i coating)

Dimensions: 161.95×75.57×9.56mm ; Weight: 192g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 9W reverse wired charging.

Redmi 10 Prime Price in India:

The Redmi 10 Prime has a polycarbonate black and comes in matte Phantom Black and Astral White with a classic, smooth fingerprint-proof finish, and a textured glossy Bifrost Blue colors, is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs. 14,499. Buy Redmi 10 Prime Online in India will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio, and retail stores starting from September 7th.