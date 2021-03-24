Realme Smart Bulb launched in India Price starting at Rs. 799

LightWave mode synchronizes with any song, creating a matching atmosphere with constantly changing light. realme Smart Bulb has several modes such as reading mode, working mode, and night light mode. The power outage protection kicks in during power failure, stopping the bulb from automatically turning on when the power is restored.

The company says that it doesn’t emit potentially harmful blue light and has a special built-in dimmer chip that runs a custom algorithm to bring non-flickering light to protect your vision. You can control your light with the realme Link app, and the bulb also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. It has an E27 base that is used widely.

Realme Smart Bulb Price and available:

The realme Smart Bulb 9W is price at Rs.799 and the 12W version costs Rs.999. It will be available from Flipkart, Amazon.in, realme.com from March 30th at 12 noon and soon from offline stores.