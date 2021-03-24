Home Technology Realme Smart Bulb launched in India Price starting at Rs. 799
Realme Smart Bulb launched in India Price starting at Rs. 799

Buy Realme Smart Bulb with 13 years Lifespan and Google Assistant Alexa Support, 9W is priced at Rs. 799 and the 12W version costs Rs. 999.

Realme smart bulb launched in india starting at rs. 799

The realme Smart Bulb launched at its realme 8 series event in India. It was teased at the IFA back in September last year, offers 16 million colors, 1700K-6500K Color Temperature, is made of flame-retardant material, has wide voltage and surge protection, and promises up to 13 years of lifespan. realme SmartBulb comes in a 9W version with 800 lumens and a 12W version with 1000 lumens brightness. The realme Smartbulb can automatically identify the rhythm of your music.

LightWave mode synchronizes with any song, creating a matching atmosphere with constantly changing light. realme Smart Bulb has several modes such as reading mode, working mode, and night light mode. The power outage protection kicks in during power failure, stopping the bulb from automatically turning on when the power is restored.

The company says that it doesn’t emit potentially harmful blue light and has a special built-in dimmer chip that runs a custom algorithm to bring non-flickering light to protect your vision. You can control your light with the realme Link app, and the bulb also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. It has an E27 base that is used widely.

Realme Smart Bulb Price and available:

The realme Smart Bulb 9W is price at Rs.799 and the 12W version costs Rs.999. It will be available from Flipkart, Amazon.in, realme.com from March 30th at 12 noon and soon from offline stores.

