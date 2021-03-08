Realme Narzo 20 realme UI 2.0 Android 11 stable update starts rolling out

After rolling out realme UI 2.0 open beta for the narzo 20 back in January this year, realme has released realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for the phone. The company has already updated its flagship offering realme X50 Pro to realme UI 2.0.

Android 11 based realme UI 2.0 comes with new features such as System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Revamped Always-On display, Improved Game Space, and more. Check out this post to know about Android 11 based realme UI 2.0 features in detail.

To receive this update, your device should be updated to A.25 (RMX2193_11.A.25). Since this is phased roll out it might take a few days to reach your phone. Based on the schedule the realme 7 Pro should get the update next. Check out the complete changelog below.