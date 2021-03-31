Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched

Realme GT Neo 5G smartphone as it had promised after it introduced the GT earlier this month. It packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED screen with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4096-level brightness adjustment, 1200 nits peak brightness, 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the ultra-narrow chin, and comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

This is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm SoC with 5G SA/NA, stainless steel + copper VC cooling large-area heat sink for 100% coverage that can reduce the temperature up to 15°C. The Realme GT Neo phone has a Linear vibration motor and brand new 4D vibration. It features 64-megapixel main camera with an IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers a 50% charge in 16 minutes.