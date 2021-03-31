Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched

Realme GT Neo 5G smartphone as it had promised after it introduced the GT earlier this month. It packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED screen with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4096-level brightness adjustment, 1200 nits peak brightness, 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the ultra-narrow chin, and comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
This is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm SoC with 5G SA/NA, stainless steel + copper VC cooling large-area heat sink for 100% coverage that can reduce the temperature up to 15°C. The Realme GT Neo phone has a Linear vibration motor and brand new 4D vibration. It features 64-megapixel main camera with an IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers a 50% charge in 16 minutes.
Realme GT Neo Specifications:
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
- Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio,
- Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm; Weight:179g
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery with 50W fast charging.
Realme GT Neo Price:
The Realme GT Neo comes in Fantasy, Silver, and Black colours, is priced at 1799 yuan (US$ 274 / Rs. 20,145 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 1999 yuan (US$ 304 / Rs. 22,390 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2299 yuan (US$ 350 / Rs. 25,750 approx.). It will be available to order and will go on sale from April 8th.
Realme also introduced a 50W mini SuperDart fast charger that uses gallium nitride material and an innovative architectural design, so it weighs just 60 grams. It also comes with a new pulse charging technology and is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols such as PD, PPS, QC, and 13 charging safety protections. Realme GT Neo priced at 349 yuan (US$ 53 / Rs. 3,910 approx.) and will go on sale alongside the GT Neo in China.