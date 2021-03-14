Realme Alkaline Batteries Launched in India Price at ₹159

The Realme Introduces Alkaline Batteries a Large Capacity High-efficiency Cell, Double Leakproof Design Automatic Explosion-proof Valve. These non-rechargable batteries come in AA and AAA versions and the company says that these feature a larger and more stable discharge capacity than ordinary carbon batteries while maintaining the same size, come with a leak-proof design, and are exposition proof.

Realme Alkaline Batteries available in two variants AA and AAA-rated at 3100mAh and 1250mAh, respectively. The company advertises these with the term “Packed with Energy” mentioning “With high-density cores and a new generation of alkaline battery solutions, Realme alkaline batteries feature a larger and more stable discharge capacity than ordinary carbon batteries. Though they are the same size as ordinary AA or AAA batteries, they are 25% more powerful and don’t need to be replaced as often“.