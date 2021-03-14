Realme Alkaline Batteries Launched in India Price at ₹159

The Realme Introduces Alkaline Batteries a Large Capacity High-efficiency Cell, Double Leakproof Design Automatic Explosion-proof Valve. These non-rechargable batteries come in AA and AAA versions and the company says that these feature a larger and more stable discharge capacity than ordinary carbon batteries while maintaining the same size, come with a leak-proof design, and are exposition proof.
Realme Alkaline Batteries available in two variants AA and AAA-rated at 3100mAh and 1250mAh, respectively. The company advertises these with the term “Packed with Energy” mentioning “With high-density cores and a new generation of alkaline battery solutions, Realme alkaline batteries feature a larger and more stable discharge capacity than ordinary carbon batteries. Though they are the same size as ordinary AA or AAA batteries, they are 25% more powerful and don’t need to be replaced as often“.
Moreover, the Realme claims that the Alkaline battery can be put to test for various applications including Remote Controls, RC Toy Cars, Smart Door Locks, Electric Toothbrushes, Alarm Clocks, Wireless keyboards, and more. The Realme Alkaline Batteries have been tested and certified by the National Light Industry Battery Quality Supervision.
Highlights of Realme Alkaline Batteries:
- 25% more powerful with 3100mAh (AA) / 1250mAh (AAA) capacity and don’t need to be replaced often. Best for devices that need more power or a long-term charge.
- Combined with powdered graphite, the high-energy anode ring in this battery is the highlight as conductive, which reduces loss during the discharge process.
- High surface area zinc powder and the unique spherical surface design also increase the effective reaction area, making the response more sensitive and providing long-lasting, stronger power.
- A specially designed energy ring creates a buffer between the battery’s positive and negative electrodes preventing short circuits and leakage during use and storage. The battery can be stored for up to 10 years.
- Durable leak-proof technology features two layers of protection — the anti-corrosive shell and the new anti-aging seal ring.
- These batteries are environment-proof, and they won’t leak, deform, or damage your electronics.
- realme AA/AAA batteries are equipped with multiple layers of explosion proofing.
- The 3-layer safety mechanism includes an explosion-proof value, PTC, and a sealing ring.
- Mercury and cadmium-free making them environment friendly.
Realme Alkaline Batteries Price and Available:
Finally, the Realme Alkaline Batteries will be available in two colours, namely Bold Yellow and Black, and come with a storage case and Available online in India at Realme’s Official Store is listed on realme.com for a price at Rs. 159 for a 10-piece pack and the retail packaging includes 10x Battery, 1x Label Paper, 1x Bubble, 1x Hanging Card, 1x Certificate of Conformity, 1x Color Box, and a Carton. Compared to Realme Alkaline Battery from most companies these are cheaper at around Rs. 16 per cell.