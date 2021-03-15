Home Technology Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro Launching in India on March 24
Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro Launching in India on March 24

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro prices in India and specifications, Features will be revealed on March 24th.

By Theprimetalks

-

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones’ launch date in India has been officially revealed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. Realme smartphones in India on March 24th. The company already confirmed that the realme 8 Pro will come with a 108MP Samsung HM2 1/1.52″ primary sensor with support for 9-in-1 pixel binning, ISOCELL Plus, and Smart-ISO. It also said that it will be the world’s first to bring Starry Time-lapse Video and tilt-shift time-lapse video on its smartphone.

The realme 8 will come with 64MP quad rear cameras, confirmed by the company, and added that the realme 8 series has been crafted with excellence, bringing trendsetting features in vividly immersive display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities. The realme 8 Pro will use the AG-Crystal process for the back, will be 8.1mm thick and weigh 176 grams, making this slimmer and lighter than the earlier realme Pro model smartphones.

From March 15th till 22nd, the Relame company will hold an Infinity sale that will let you pre-order the smartphone before launch and is also running a capture infinity contest on Flipkart. The realme 8 series launch is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 P.M. IST (3:00 PM CET in Europe).

