Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro Launching in India on March 24

The realme 8 will come with 64MP quad rear cameras, confirmed by the company, and added that the realme 8 series has been crafted with excellence, bringing trendsetting features in vividly immersive display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities. The realme 8 Pro will use the AG-Crystal process for the back, will be 8.1mm thick and weigh 176 grams, making this slimmer and lighter than the earlier realme Pro model smartphones.

From March 15th till 22nd, the Relame company will hold an Infinity sale that will let you pre-order the smartphone before launch and is also running a capture infinity contest on Flipkart. The realme 8 series launch is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 P.M. IST (3:00 PM CET in Europe).