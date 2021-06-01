Rashmika Mandanna Tops Most Desirable Woman: Rashmika Mandanna has had a glorious journey and she has now topped the Bangalore Times Most Desirable Woman 2020 list for the second time. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who got into films with Kirik Party, has grown from being Karnataka’s crush to the national crush. Rashmika Mandanna is currently working with none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan himself in her second Bollywood film Goodbye, which is currently on floors.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is now juggling Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi Movies, believes that she is here to entertain, irrespective of the language. The youngster says that the lesson she learned during her Fresh Face stint to be herself has remained with her through her journey. Rashmika Mandanna has also been a big advocate of mental health, talking about hope, happiness, and insecurity on her social media.

Rashmika Mandanna Tops Most Desirable Woman of 2020: