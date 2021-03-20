Rashmika mandanna ploughing the soil on the set of sulthan

Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen ploughing the field. The video was taken during the shooting of her Tamil debut film titled Sulthan. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the action entertainer features Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles. The Sulthan film, produced by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, is slated to release in theatres on April 2.

In the video, we can see actress Rashmika Mandanna Ploughing the Soil under the hot sun. Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “listen to the lyrics and watch the video.. damn! can’t get better! Exactly what I was thinking when I was shooting this particular scene! I think you’ll can just see how much I enjoyed playing this character! (sic).”

Eppadi Iruntha Naanga song plays in the background even as Rashmika Mandanna is busy ploughing with the machine.