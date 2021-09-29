First Look: Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from Pushpa Movie

Advertisement

The first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise is out now and it catches the attention right at first glance. Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a striking new look as she has gone visibly de-glam. She sports a dusky look in the poster. We see Rashmika Mandanna dressing up for some sort of ceremony. She sports a serious look on her face. Rashmika’s character in the film is named ‘Srivalli’.

Advertisement

Also, the poster affirms that the film will be out in theaters this 2021 Christmas season, as announced by the makers earlier. The Pushpa Movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli: