Actress Rashmika Mandanna appointed Khazana Jewellery Brand Ambassador Starting with an Akshaya Tritiya campaign, Rashmika Mandanna will be promoting the different facets of the brand including beautiful designs and superior finish through ad campaigns across India.

Khazana Jewellery chairman Kishore Kumar Jain said, “We are delighted to rope in Rashmika Mandanna as our brand ambassador. In the months to come, we will be rolling out a range of campaigns featuring her.”

Rashmika Mandanna said, “Khazana Jewellery’s legacy is well-known, and I am pro to be associated with it. Their unique designs and superior finish are unmatched. I am excited about our partnership and can’t wait to see the new collections Khazana Jewellery has in store”.