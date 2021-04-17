Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna Appointed as McDonald’s Brand Ambassador. McDonald‘s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. through its wholly-owned subsidiary. Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of key brand campaigns and the company said the association marks a significant step for McDonald‘s as it looks to reinforce its brand leadership in its key markets.

“With this association, we aim to further strengthen our connect with the millennials in our key markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” said Arvind RP, Director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South). Rashmika Mandanna Appointed as McDonald’s Brand Ambassador. The 25-year old Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a household name down south, having worked in multiple Telugu and Kannada movies that include Blockbuster hits like Chalo, Kirik Party, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade.

I am now a part of the McDonald’s fam 🤗 Yahoooo! 🎉🥳 Super excited and yummm ….The New McSpicy Fried Chicken is perfect in every way…and I just can’t get enough! Just like everything else at McDonald’s @mcdonaldsindia !🤤 pic.twitter.com/TtyFGhLFai — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 15, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun and is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films. Apart from her multi-lingual film portfolio, Actress Rashmika Mandanna also has a strong social media presence with over 15 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on Twitter.