Range Rover Sport Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that the Range Rover Sport has surpassed the 1 million sales milestone worldwide. The carmaker confirmed this landmark through its official social media accounts. However, the carmaker is yet to reveal more details about the major landmark achieved by the luxury SUV. The first-generation model of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport went into production in the year 2005, while the second-generation was introduced much later in 2013, at the New York Auto Show.

The British car marque introduced the MY2021 Range Rover Sport in the country last year in September. The SUV gets a starting price of ₹ 89.13 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India). offered in a total of 7 variants – S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic, HSE Silver, and HSE Dynamic Black variants, and 10 different iterations, depending on engine option.

The premium SUV comes is offered with a choice of four powertrain options – 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel, 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol MHEV with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit (P300) unit makes 296bhp with 400Nm while the 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol MHEV develops 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel is good for 296bhp with 650Nm respectively. Transmission duties are carried out by 8-speed automatic gearbox.

As for performance, the company claims that the SUV packed with a 3.0-litre petrol engine with MHEV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds before clocking a top speed of 225 kmph. The turbocharged petrol variant can hit 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds to reach a top speed of 201 kmph while the diesel version clocks the same figure in 8.5 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 209 kmph.

Moreover, the Range Rover Sport SVR variant is also listed on the official website. It comes powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol mill, which is tuned to make 567bhp at 6,000-6,500 rpm against 700Nm of peak torque at 3,500-5,000 rpm.