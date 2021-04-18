‘Rangasthalam’ is the biggest hit movie of mega power star Ram Charan’s career. Now, Rangasthalam Tamil Version Releasing in Theatres on April 30, 2021. The film is directed by Sukumar and stars Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya, Jagapathi Babu, Gauthami among others, and Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special song. The Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Rangasthalam Movie is about Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) is a happy-go-lucky man who has a hearing disability. His brother Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty) returns from Dubai only to see that nothing in the village has changed, so he decides to go up against the dreaded President. The stage was set for a new chapter for Ram Charan in terms of acting, providing double profits in all forms of investment. Director Sukumar’s level has also risen exponentially. Such a film is now coming to the forefront of the Tamil masses.

The Rangasthalam Tamil Version theatrical release has been postponed due to Corona and now we have to see what success it receives. The Rangasthalam film was commercially successful, grossing a total of ₹216 crores, and is among the highest-grossing Telugu films. It also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography. A Kannada-dubbed version of the film titled Rangasthala was released on 12 July 2019.