Rangasthalam Tamil Trailer: Intense Village Political Drama

Rangasthalam Tamil Dubbed Version Releasing on April 30th in Theatres.

Rangasthalam Tamil Trailer Starring Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, and Aadhi Pinisetty. Rangasthalam​ Movie is Directed by Sukumar and Music composed by DSP / Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Rangasthalam– a village-based drama is a tale about fighting the powerful people in position who walk over the village dwellers. Ram Charan is playing Chitti Babu – deaf engineer and Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty) fight with the power-hungry leader (Jagpathi Babu) with the help of a communist leader (Prakash Raj).

Rangasthalam Tamil Dubbed Version Releasing on April 30th in Theatres.

