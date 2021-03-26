Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin Starrer Rang De Movie Review and Rating have Received Positive Talk from movie lovers. Rang De Telugu Movie 2021 has written & directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Rang De Telugu Movie Story: Rang De Story about Arjun (Nithiin) and Anupama (Keerthy Suresh) are neighbors and childhood friends. Anupama is a merit student and Arjun’s father (Naresh) always belittles him by comparing his scores to Anupama’s. Eventually, Arjun resorts to unscrupulous methods to clear the engineering final year exams and ends up with a good GMAT score. A few unexpected events result in the couple getting married and move to Dubai for higher studies. The rest of the Rang De story showcases their marital life and their acceptance of life together as a married couple.

Director Venky Atluri narrated it in a comfortable fashion. However, at times, it feels like the plot is oversimplified. The movie begins with a quick introduction of the lead characters, their families, and their characterizations. The first half is mostly comedy woven around Nithiin’s struggle with academics and GMAT. Actor Brahmaji’s foreign education training center episodes are hilarious. The mutual teasing episodes between Arjun, Anu are reminiscent of the early 2010s. Arjun and Anu marrying is an interesting twist as the feel-good first half ends.

In the second half, the Rang De story shifts to Dubai, as the newlywed couple pursues higher education in Dubai. Vennela Kishore as Adivi Sastri tries to generate some fun with partial success. All in All Rang De is a well-made romantic drama that has its heart in the right place. Strong emotions, decent comedy, and solid chemistry between the lead pair (Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin) are basic assets for this film. Rang De Movie Hit or Flop Depens on the Flims Box-Office Collections.

Rang De Telugu Movie Verdict: Overall, Rang De is a Fun-filled and colorful breezy romantic entertainer with a youthful first half and decent second half. Worth Watching.

Rang De Movie Rating: 3/5.