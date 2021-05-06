Watch Ramyug Web Series All Episodes Online Free Streaming Now on MX Player.in. Ramyug Web Series Cast Actors Diganth Manchale as Ram and Aishwarya Ojha as Sita and Directed by Kunal Kohli. Some stories deserved to be told and retold time and again to establish and remember the morals Ramyug the latest visual interpretation of this ancient text, seeks to bring modern technology in a never before used manner to narrate the epic.

Rama, prince of Ayodhya, won the hand of the beautiful princess Sita but was exiled with her and his brother Laksmana for 14 years through the plotting of his stepmother. In the forest, Sita was abducted by Ravana, and Rama with the help of the Son of Vayu, Hanuman, gathered an army of monkeys and bears to search for her. The allies attacked Lanka, killed Ravana, and rescued Sita. After the couple’s triumphant return to Ayodhya, Rama’s righteous rule (Ram-Raj) inaugurated a golden age for all mankind.

Ramyug Web Series Watch Online Free on MX Player

The epic’s poetic stature and marvelous story mean that the story of Rama has been constantly retold by some of India’s greatest writers both in Sanskrit and regional languages. It is one of the staples of various dramatic traditions, in court drama, dance-dramas, and in shadow-puppet theatres. In northern India, the annual Ram-lila or ‘Rama-play‘ is performed at the autumn festival of Dassehra to celebrate with Rama and Sita the eventual triumph of light over darkness.

Watch Ramyug Web Series All Episodes Streaming Online Free on MX Player with English Subtitles and Audio on Hindi, Telugu, Tamil. Kunal Kohli’s retelling of Lord Ram’s story.