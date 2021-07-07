Advertisement

The BJP veteran and former Union minister Ramesh Bais appointed new Governor of Jharkhand. Ramesh Bais’s appointment is part of the shuffle and appointment of governors across 8 states by the Centre. Ramesh Bais, currently Governor of the northeastern state of Tripura, will be replacing incumbent Governor Draupadi Murmu, who will relinquish office in Raj Bhawan after a long tenure of over 6 years.

The only woman to have held the post in the state since its creation in 2000, Murmu, who hails from neighboring Odisha, was appointed the ninth Governor of the tribal-state in May 2015. Ramesh Bais is from Chhattisgarh and has represented capital Raipur in Lok Sabha seven times. Bais served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Ramesh Bais Appointed new Governor of Jharkhand:

In the 2019 general elections, Ramesh Bais was denied a ticket by the party. However, the Modi government at the Centre, soon after returning to power, appointed Ramesh Bais as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais is expected to arrive in the state soon and will take over the charge from the outgoing Governor after taking the oath, officials said