Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV recently announces a contest on behalf of the Spark OTT platform. Ram Gopal Varma invites SPARK Short Film Contest (budding filmmakers) to make a short film revolving around the theme of Covid (Corona). RGV further said that the length of the short film can be anywhere between 30 seconds to 2 minutes on the topic of Corona. The subject matter could range from something relevant happening in someone’s home or any discussion related to the pandemic being filmed, etc.

Once the film is shot, the filmmakers/contenders would have to email the short film to [email protected]. The submitted short films would then be reviewed by a team at Spark OTT. Every selected entry will be uploaded in RGV and Spark social media handles and could fetch a reward of Rs.10000/- as per the terms and conditions stated by Spark OTT.

Moreover, the top five entries in terms of the number of views garnered could win as per these slabs: Rs.5 lakh for highest views, Rs.4 lakh for second-highest views, Rs.3 lakh for third-highest views, Rs.2 lakh for fourth-highest views, and Rs.1 lakh for fifth-highest views. Along with the short films, the contest participants would have to send their names and contact details along with their account details. This is a unique opportunity for budding filmmakers to showcase their cinematic skills.

The top five contenders may also get a chance to make a film for the Spark OTT platform. While the last date for submitting the short films for the contest is May 25. However, the filmmaker advised that participants should ideally make and submit their films at the earliest, to help garner the maximum possible views, and to increase the chances to win the top prizes. The results will reportedly be published on June 10.

The number of views timeline will ostensibly be based on the highest views garnered in the first ten days of upload. Prospective contenders are advised to carefully watch the video (attached below) and read the details stated therein, before participating in the contest, to know the precise details. Alternatively, you can visit Spark OTT’s official website for contest details. In case of any query or doubt, you can email [email protected].

Ram Gopal Varma’s much-anticipated film titled ‘D Company’, which is expected to start streaming from May 15, 2021, on the Spark OTT platform.