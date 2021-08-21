Advertisement

The Raksha Bandhan festival celebrating the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters is observed across the country. Raksha Bandhan is a day to indulge and feel loved in the company of family and friends, and as with most Indian festivals, food and gifts are a big part of Raksha Bandhan. This year Raksha Bandhan 2021 is on August 22nd.

Over the years, the tradition has continued with sisters tying a ‘Rakhi’ around the wrist of brothers and them promising to protect them always. The rakhi band itself serves as a protection for the brothers. Hindus around the world believe that the Raksha Bandhan festival has much historical and mythological significance.

In Mahabharata, when Lord Krishna had cut his finger while using his divine discus, Draupadi had dressed up his wound using the loose end of her saree. Thus, he had promised to protect her always and he had kept his word especially during her public humiliation in the Hastinapur royal court. Nowadays, you can find many different rakhis — of different colors, varieties, and designs.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Shubh Muhurat:

Since Rakhi is celebrated annually on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan, each year there is a particular time that is considered optimal for carrying out the ritual. This year, Rakha Bandhan 2021 falls on August 22 and the ‘shubh muhurat’ or the best time to tie the rakhi thread on your sibling is between 1:42 pm to 4:18 pm.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes to your Sister:

“You are strong and bright and I know you can take of yourself. But I have to tell you, I will always be there whenever you need me. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

“You are not just my sister, you are my greatest friend! Here’s to a great time together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

“To my childhood bully, my sister, my protector, and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes to your Brother:

“Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

“For guiding me, protecting me, and being my rainy day friend. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

“I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, Bhai!”