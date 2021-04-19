Raju Yadav Movie Glimpse: Getup Srinu as Raju Yadav

Getup Srinu well known for his different getups in the Jabardasth show grabbed the attention of the comedy lovers within a short period. Now, the news is that Getup Srinu is getting ready to amuse the movie freaks with his upcoming movie titled Raju Yadav. The makers released the Raju Yadav Movie Glimpse and the looks of Getup Srinu gaining the attention of viewers.

It is a feel-good one with Getup Srinu running behind his love interest Sweety. The music of Harshavardhan Rameshwar brings a cool vibe to this video. Both Getup Srinu and Ankita Kharat are playing lead roles in the movie looks good onscreen and the cinematography by Sairam Uday is fine.

‘Raju Yadav‘ is a Pseudo-Realism genre movie that is written and directed by Krishnamachary and produced by Prashanth Reddy under Sai Varunavi Creations. Background music composed by Rameshwar.