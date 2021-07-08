Advertisement

Former Goa Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar Appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and he will be the 21st Governor of Himachal Pradesh. The current Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandari Dattraya had taken charge in September 2019. “These developments took place at the national level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulated me over the phone,” said Rajendra Arlekar.

Rajendra Arlekar was a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Goa and a former speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. He is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant congratulated Rajendra Arlekar saying, “Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Former Speaker of Goa Assembly and Former Minister of Goa Government Shri Rajendra Arlekar Ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

It’s a proud moment for all Goans as Rajendra Arlekar Ji is the first Goan to be assigned to Governor’s position.” BJP state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanawade said, “Proud Moment for every Goan especially BJP Goa karyakartas, Rajendra Arlekar is appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Many Many Congratulations It’s indeed a joyous moment.”