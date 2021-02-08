Raj bhavan annam canteen launched by tamilisai soundararajan

To provide free breakfast for children from the Raj Bhavan school and employees in Raj Bhavan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday launched the Raj Bhavan Annam Canteen on Monday. The initiative is in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti and will provide nutritious breakfast on a daily basis. Dr. Soundararajan inaugurated the canteen and joined the school children and Raj Bhavan workers for breakfast after the inaugural.

“Providing breakfast with vital nutrients is necessary for school children for their all-round development. This is crucial during this pandemic to improve their immunity and to help them grow better physically and mentally, and as well as help them do better in academics,” Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, adding that the initiative was in tune with the vision of the National Education Policy – 2020, that envisions provision of free breakfast to all school children in the country.