Raiza wilson demands rs 1 crore from dermatologist for wrong treatment

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Raiza Wilson is in a tussle with a Chennai-based dermatologist, Dr. Bhairavi Senthil. Wilson alleged that Bhairavi suggested wrong treatments to her to extort money and also claimed that her medical procedures put her life at risk. Sharing the pictures of her face, Raiza Wilson criticized Dr. Bhairavi for her unprofessional behavior. Today, she put out her version of the story as Dr. Bhairavi also shared her version on Instagram. Raiza Wilson Demands Rs 1 crore compensation from Dr. Bhairavi. Taking to her Instagram profile, Raiza Wilson put her version to the story.

Raiza Wilson started off sharing thoughts about the medical profession, saying, “Hello, I consider Medical Practitioner yields humanitarian service to the public rather than extorting money from innocent people through false advertisement and promotion. Further, Doctors extorting money by claiming more than that prescribed by the medical rules from innocent people would also be unlawful.”

She then shared her story, and wrote, “I approached Dr. Bhairavi Senthil based on her advertisement on various social platforms to perform certain cosmetology procedures. I have suggested wrong treatments by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil and her staff from the beginning of the consultation only to extort money. Also, I have been denied emergency treatment by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil while my life was at threat due to their procedure. The shreds of evidence available to me (including a doctor’s examination) clearly show that I am a victim of a wrongful procedure conducted by Dr. Bhairavi Senthil. Hence an apology is ‘Untoward.”

Earlier, Dr. Bhairavi, in a press note revealed, “The said Ms. Ryza Wilson who had undergone such clinical procedure several times earlier and had no complaints but after the treatment in the last occasion on 16/4/2021 had developed bruises as minor side effects, which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if the precautions and medical advice is not strictly followed.

The statement made by Ms Ryza Wilson is derogatory and had grossly affected the name, reputation of mine and my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate legal proceeding against Ryza Wilson and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss and mental agony suffered by me for which Ms Ryza Wilson alone shall be liable.”