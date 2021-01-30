A Video of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi appearance on a Tamil popular village cooking show on YouTube has gone viral in which he was seen munching on mushroom biriyani with local cooks in Tamil Nadu, Ahead of elections in the state in May, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the state for campaigning last week. And amid his regular appearances, the Rahul Gandhi scion found time for a rather unusual appearance on the Tamil popular YouTuber channel called ‘Village Cooking Channel’.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi entered halfway through the video with the local greeting, “Vanakkam“. In the 14-minute-long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with the cooks while preparing a mushroom biriyani. He even went on to help the chefs with making the “raita“, a dish made of curd and other ingredients and eaten as a side with the biriyani.

After the mushroom biryani is done, Rahul Gandhi sat with the other members on the mat and had a conversation with Village Cooking Channel members. They said that it is their dream to go abroad and cook. Then Rahul Gandhi says to them that he will call one of his friends in the US and arrange for them to go abroad for cooking.

The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asks them to try doing something new and explore the cuisines of other Indian states as well. The members of ‘Village Cooking Channel’ said that they couldn’t believe that Rahul Gandhi had food with them. Rahul Gandhi tasted Mushroom Biryani along with them in a banana leaf and said ‘Nalla Iruku’ (tastes good) in Tamil. While leaving Rahul Gandhi said that, “It is excellent. Next time when I am coming, you have to make me try the termite (dish).” Here is the video.

The video was uploaded to the Village Cooking Channel’s YouTube page and titled (BIG MOMENT | RAHUL GANDHI Join In Village Cooking | Mushroom Biryani | Village Cooking Channel) on Friday (29/01/2021) and has been going viral since across social media platforms. Many have lauded Rahul Gandhi for his efforts to mingle with local culture and speak in Tamil.

In the description, the Village Cooking Channel wrote, “Today we cook mushroom biryani recipe by using traditional and healthy ingredients. Rahul Gandhi Enjoying mushroom biryani by eating with us. We never forget this big moment in our life. Thank you so much Rahul sir for this great opportunity”.