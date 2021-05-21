Actress Radhika Apte Talks about an MMS leaked video when she was shooting for the film Clean Shaven, one of the stories of the anthology titled Madly. Recalling the harrowing time she had after the incident, the actress Radhika Apte said she couldn’t step out of the house for 4 days and was trolled badly on social media.

“When an MMS clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for 4 days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognized me from the images,” she told Grazia magazine.

Radhika Apte added, “The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realized, ‘There’s nothing left to hide.”