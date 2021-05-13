Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie is directed by Prabhudeva in which Salman Khan plays the titular role of Rajveer Shikawat aka Radhe, It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited under the banner of Salman Khan films. The Radhe film features an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab, and other supporting actors.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie is About Mumbai is suffering from the wrath of a drug kingpin, and the Police force is falling short of handling the situation. Radhe (Salman Khan) a specialist cop, is appointed to bring this situation under control for peace in the city. Being the last hope, will Radhe be able to get everything under control? Watch Radhe Movie Online in HD on ZEE5 to find out what happens to Mumbai city.

Radhe aa gaya hai aapke gharo mein!

ZEE5 release scheduled to stream Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie from 13th May 2021, it will be available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex from 12 pm onwards with Subtitles English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and celebrate Eid with your very own Salman Bhai. It is an action crime drama that will keep you at the edge of your seat With lots of entertainment and mind-blowing action, you will love Most Wanted Bhai Salman Khan in this power-packed avatar and character of Radhe.