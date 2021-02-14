Radhe Shyam Teaser: On Valentine’s Day, A Glimpse Of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Love

Prabhas shared his much-anticipated Radhe Shyam Teaser on Valentine’s Day. The Radhe Shyam teaser offers a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s dream-like love story. A glimpse of Radhe Shyam begins with Prabhas calling out to the love of her life in a crowded train station. As the crowd clears, Pooja Hegde, clearly blushing, can be seen walking towards Prabhas, revealing she’s the titular “Radhe” to Prabhas’ “Shyam”. The Radhe Shyam teaser also features a conversation between the adorable couple. “Apne aap ko Romeo samajhte ho?,” says Pooja Hegde when Prabhas replies he is not the regular fairy tale lover: “Usne pyaar ke liye jaan di thi… main uss type ka nahi hoon.”

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Prabhas reminded his fans that something special is all set to arrive on social media on February 14 and he wrote: “See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of Radhe Shyam.” Radhe Shyam Movie marks Pooja Hegde and Prabhas’ first film together.

The Radhe Shyam film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan and it is expected to hit screens on July 30 this year. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.