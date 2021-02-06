Pylon to commemorate historic ‘Deeksha Divas’ to be inaugurated in Warangal

A granite pylon constructed on the premises of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to commemorate the historic ‘Deeksha Divas’ will be inaugurated on Sunday. The 12-foot tall pylon was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs five lakh, while another five lakh was spent on the landscaping and beautification works at the pylon.

Speaking to Telangana Today, 34th division corporator and convenor of the committee for setting up of the pylon Jorika Ramesh said ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Eatala Rajender, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and other people’s representatives will attend the inaugural function.

Ramesh, who moved a proposal in the GWMC council last year to construct the pylon in memory of ‘Deeksha Divas’, said that the fast-unto-death (Deeksha) taken up by the leader of the Telangana Statehood movement and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 29, 2009, eventually paved the way for the formation of Telangana State.

The Deeksha by K Chandrashekhar Rao was an unprecedented event that turned the course of the Telangana Statehood movement and November 29 will be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of the Telangana movement. “The fast-unto-death forced the then UPA government to announce the initiation of the process for the formation of separate Telangana State.

Chandrashekhar Rao sat on the hunger strike at Rangadhampally crossroads in Alganoor village near Karimnagar town at around 11 am demanding a separate Telangana State. However, he was shifted to Khammam prison triggering huge public uproar across Telangana region,” Ramesh recalled.

Jorika Ramesh recalled that he was a student union leader in Kakatiya University (KU) during the separate Telangana agitation. He said the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was marching ahead in realizing the aspirations of Telangana with many welfare schemes and development works, mainly irrigation projects including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).