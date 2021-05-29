Pvnr expressway ramps at upparpally inaugurated by ktr

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KTR, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, inaugurated the PVNR Expressway ramps at Upparpally on Saturday. PVNR Expressway ramps were built to ease traffic moving towards Mehdipatnam to Upparpally and vice versa. The PVNR Expressway ramps have been built at Pillar number 170 of the Expressway.

The ramp will decongest traffic, especially in areas like Rajendra Nagar, Attrapur, Upparpally, Budvel, etc. Construction of the upward ramp- 390 metres and downward ramp- 360 metres was taken up with Rs 22.08 crore by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Another ramp is being built at Laxminagar. Once this ramp is built, commuters will have direct access to Hitec City and Jubilee Hills too. The project was also announced by MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Twitter.

“Newly constructed PVNR expressway Ramps at Upperpally inaugurated today by min @KTRTRS and opened for traffic. Another down ramp is being taken up by @HMDA_Gov at Laxminagar which will enable direct access towards Jubilee Hills/ Hitech city side,” tweeted Kumar who accompanied the Minister during the inaugural function.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the newly constructed ramps of PVNR Expressway at Upparpally today. pic.twitter.com/TeaI0pnJ2L — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 29, 2021

The Elected representatives who attended the inauguration ceremony include Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, and others.