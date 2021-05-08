Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu Arrested by Ramagundam Police in Bhimavaram of Andhra Pradesh and brought to commissionerate office on Saturday. In a statement on Saturday, police said Putta Madhu is being questioned as to why he went underground for the last ten days. Earlier, police had already questioned Madhukar in connection with the sensational murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and PV Nagamani.

However, Vamana Rao’s father Kishan Rao recently lodged another complaint in connection with the murder of his son and daughter-in-law. Based on the complaint, police took ZP Chairman into custody and questioning, the statement said. On the other hand, it was said that Madhukar, who is the close associate of former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, went missing when Rajender’s land-grabbing episode came to the fore. His mobile phone has also been switched off.

Putta Madhu Arrested by Ramagundam Police

Though Ramagundam police have not given clarity in which case ZP chairman Putta Madhu Arrested and was taken into custody, Putta Madhu was facing allegations in the murder of the advocate couple. His nephew Bittu Srinu and followers were allegedly involved in the murder of advocates. It may be recalled here that based on the court’s instructions, a case was also registered against Madhukar’s wife and Manthani Municipal Chairperson Putta Shailaja for providing her mobile phone to Bittu Srinu to make a video call with someone from the court premises.